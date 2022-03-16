Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RSKD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 66,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. Riskified has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RSKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

