Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS RVSDF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Riverside Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
