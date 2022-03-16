Robert L. Nussbaum Sells 19,588 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 7,866,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412,846. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.