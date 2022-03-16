Robert W. Baird Increases Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $28.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XPOF. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

