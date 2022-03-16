Robert W. Baird Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,348,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

