ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ROHCY stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.91. ROHM has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.34%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

