Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 5.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $89,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 53,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of ROP opened at $445.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.81 and a 200-day moving average of $464.17. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $385.02 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

