Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.710-$5.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.83. 83,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,202. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.