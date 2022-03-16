Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 336 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. UBS Group reduced their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $138.74 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.31.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

