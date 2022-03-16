Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after buying an additional 216,433 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 139,691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.