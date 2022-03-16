Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.09 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 74.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,966 shares of company stock worth $8,645,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.36%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.