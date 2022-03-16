RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

