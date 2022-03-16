Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.79

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.79. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 363,390 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$171.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX)

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

