Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Safestore has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Safestore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

