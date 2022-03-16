Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70.
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.
