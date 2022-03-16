Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 5,300 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($81.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($110.53) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($79.97) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($93.63) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,153 ($93.02).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.