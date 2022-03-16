Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,659 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 12.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 1.03% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $107,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

