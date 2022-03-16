Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Decreased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after acquiring an additional 585,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

