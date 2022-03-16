Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.93 and last traded at $85.93. 4,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Man Group plc increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 217,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

