Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.63

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.63 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 81,922 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £78.36 million and a PE ratio of -96.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.15.

Science in Sport Company Profile (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

