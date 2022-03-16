Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.63

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.63 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 81,922 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £78.36 million and a PE ratio of -96.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.15.
Science in Sport Company Profile (LON:SIS)
