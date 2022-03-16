Scotiabank Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$116.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

L has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$110.30.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$113.30 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$66.11 and a 1 year high of C$116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$37.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total value of C$655,905.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,448.47. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,228,174.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,967.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

