SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sharon P. Nadeau Sells 413 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SEAS stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,921,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

