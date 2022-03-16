SecureWorks (SCWX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCWX. TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SecureWorks by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

