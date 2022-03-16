SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 16.90 Per Share

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,328.50 ($17.28) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,307.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 891.56 ($11.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.61). The stock has a market cap of £15.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGRO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.43) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.51) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.23) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.24).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

