Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $34,333,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,699,000 after purchasing an additional 572,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Select Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Select Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

