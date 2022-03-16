Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Releases Earnings Results

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sema4 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

In other news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sema4 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sema4 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,427,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

