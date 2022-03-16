Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $3.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $32.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.57 million to $32.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRTS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $452,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

SRTS stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.32. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

