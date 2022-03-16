Sentivate (SNTVT) Achieves Market Cap of $31.70 Million

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $31.70 million and $260,837.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

