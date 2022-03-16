Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider John J. Boniface Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $10,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33.
SERA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.