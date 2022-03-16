Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider John J. Boniface Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $10,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33.

SERA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sera Prognostics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

