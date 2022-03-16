Serum Reaches Market Capitalization of $240.41 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Serum has a total market cap of $240.41 million and $41.82 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00004619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00035277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00104410 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

