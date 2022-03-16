Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHAK. UBS Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -250.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.