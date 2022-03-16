SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 100,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SBET traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 150,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,436. SharpLink Gaming has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

