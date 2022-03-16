Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Position Trimmed by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Shaw Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,900,000 after buying an additional 4,138,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after buying an additional 4,001,945 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $90,844,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after buying an additional 2,633,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0791 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.
Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.
Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
