Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Truist Financial

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 210.88% from the company’s previous close.
SFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.
Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
