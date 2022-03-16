Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Declines By 25.5%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,149,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JEQ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 15,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,814. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.49.
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
