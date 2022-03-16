Short Interest in Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Decreases By 25.4%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 531,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 792.6 days.

OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. Appen has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

APPEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Appen to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Appen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from 12.70 to 8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

