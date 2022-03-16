Short Interest in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Decreases By 30.8%

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRIV. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $12,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $8,198,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Get B Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

NASDAQ:BRIV opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.