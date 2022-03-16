Short Interest in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Decreases By 30.8%

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRIV. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $12,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $8,198,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BRIV opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.
B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B Riley Principal 250 Merger (BRIV)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for B Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.