Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Rises By 48.4%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the February 13th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,438,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTDG opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. B2Digital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About B2Digital (Get Rating)
