Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declines By 26.3%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $274,000.

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 134,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,639. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

