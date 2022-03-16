Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rises By 27.4%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 264,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Caesarstone stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $392.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CSTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Caesarstone by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.