Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Grows By 35.3%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,200 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 1,032,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 191.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF remained flat at $$5.89 during trading on Wednesday. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,000. China Literature has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.
China Literature Company Profile (Get Rating)
