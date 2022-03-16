Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Rises By 35.9%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 662.0 days.

DWMNF stock remained flat at $$45.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. Dowa has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Get Dowa alerts:

Dowa Company Profile (Get Rating)

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.