Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Rises By 35.9%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 662.0 days.
DWMNF stock remained flat at $$45.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. Dowa has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $45.50.
Dowa Company Profile
