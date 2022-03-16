Short Interest in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Grows By 27.6%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 43,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,404. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

