Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Expands By 36.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,149,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,804,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 584,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 496,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 34.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,949 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,864. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

