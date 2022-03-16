Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Decreases By 28.3%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 556,400 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 776,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 139,311 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 252,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -123.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -186.20%.

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Gladstone Land (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.