Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Declines By 20.6%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GHLD. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629. Guild has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.