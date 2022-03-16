Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Grows By 41.5%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the February 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.57. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

