Short Interest in Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU) Decreases By 33.3%

Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOACU. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,722,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,761,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,048,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,742,000.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IOACU stock remained flat at $$10.05 on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. Innovative International Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.