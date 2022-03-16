Short Interest in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Increases By 31.8%

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAYS traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. 1,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991. J.W. Mays has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 million, a PE ratio of 303.79 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

