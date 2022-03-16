Short Interest in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Decreases By 35.3%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $112,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.33.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

